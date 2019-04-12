Student of the year 2: Punit Malhotra's Student of the year 2 is a teen film featuring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Hiroo Yash Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions and will hit the silver screens on May 10, 2019.

Here's everything you need to know about Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria starrer

Student of the year 2: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to create a buzz with the new set of students in the upcoming film Student of the year 2. The film features Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday in lead roles and will hit the silver screens on May 10, 2019. Reports suggested that Karan Johar kept the duration of the trailer 2 minutes 57 seconds just to introduce the new batch. The film’s look and feel is slightly similar to Student of the Year but it is said that the plot is apart from the first instalment.

Reports suggested that the original cast of the film Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan will also appear in the film for special appearance but their glimpse will not appear in the trailer. Reports also revealed that a remake of Kishore Kumar hit song Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani from Jawani Diwani in 1972 will also be a part of the film and is expected to impress the fans completely.

It is said that Tiger Shroff will play the role of a visually impaired boy in the film meanwhile Ananya and Tara will play roles of his love interest. Not only this but Hollywood actor Will Smith will also appear in the film in a cameo appearance and fans are really excited for this.

Recently, Karan Johar revealed the trailer of the film and in just a few minutes the trailer has garnered a positive response from the fans. The film is directed by Punit Malhotra and is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Hiroo Yash Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Recently, the lead actors Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria reached the trailer launch event of the film and expressed their heart out by thanking Karan Johar for the opportunity as the film will mark their debut.

