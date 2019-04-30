Student of the Year 2 Hookup Song: The much-awaited song of the year Hookup is finally out! starring Ali Bhatt and Tiger Shroff in lead roles the song is unmissable from the groovy beats to their chemistry the song has blockbuster written all over it! Watch video inside

Student of the Year 2 Hookup Song: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria starrer Student of the Year 2 is clearly one movie that the fans are excited to watch! As the third song of the movie Hookup song is finally out, the stars took to their official Instagram handle to share the link of it. The song Hookup song has been crooned by Neha Kakkar & Shekhar Ravjiani, lyrics have been penned by Kumaar and the music has been composed by Abhijit Nalani. The song in a span of just three minutes has crossed 10k views and the comments section is brimming with compliments for Alia Bhatt’s charm and Tiger Shroff’s dance skills!!

Talking about the video, it opens to Tiger Shroff all shirtless and lying on the bed whereas Alia Bhatt is dressed in a pink nighty and well doing a pole dance for Tiger Shroff! Midway during the music video, the duo is seen shaking their leg to the groovy beats and the chartbuster song of the year! Well if you haven’t seen the video yet, we suggest you get to it right away because wow! Alia Bhatt’s new look is worth it!

The movie Student of the Year 2 has been produced by Karan Johar and directed by Punit Malhotra. The Movie has been bankrolled under the Karan Johar production house Dharma Productions and will be distributed by Fox Star Studios. The soundtrack of the movie has been composed by Vishal Shekar and before the release of the third single the two other songs are- The Jawaani Song and Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan which have already garnered more than 20 million views on Youtube.

Watch full song Hookup here:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt who was last seen in Karan Johar multistarrer mega-budget movie Kalank has reunited with the director for the film Takht. Whereas on the other hand, Baaghi star Tiger Shroff will be next seen in the third sequel of Baaghi franchise opposite Shraddha Kapoor and one untitled project with Sidharth Anand.

