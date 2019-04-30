Student of the Year 2 Hookup song: One of the much-awaited songs of the year Hookup song from the movie Studnet Of The year 2 is going to release today at 4 pm. Starring Ex student Alia Bhatt and current student Tiger Shroff in the lead roles the song is going to super hit. Watch posters inside.

Student of the Year 2 Hookup song: The party anthem of the year Hookup song from the movie Student of The Year 2 is going to release any moment now! Starring Alia Bhatt and Tiger Shroff for the very first time together, the song is full of groovy beats, action sequences, and unique dance moves! About a few minutes back Karan Johar production house Dharma Productions took to their official Instagram handle to share the news of the song releasing today at 4 pm at their official music label. With the news, the makers have also released another poster from the song where Tiger Shroff is standing shirtless and is staring at Alia Bhatt who is posing for the camera in plunging neckline shimmery silver dress.

Alia Bhatt who started her acting career with Karan Johar directorial Studnet Of The year franchise opposite Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra has surely in a span of just a few years has achieved a lot of success in the acting industry. Coming back to the second part of the Student Of The Year 2 franchise, the movie will star debutants Ananya Panday, Daughter of Chunky Panday also known as Akhri Pasta and Tara Sutaria well she needs no introduction every kid knows her from Disney serials!

The movie has already created a buzz among the fans and to increase the anticipation more, the makers have released back to back three posters from the song and even a leaked WhatsApp conversation. The first poster featured Alia Bhatt dressed in a beautiful purple strap dress, the second poster had Tiger Shroff posing shirtless and now the third poster where the duo is posing together for the party anthem of the year.

The plot of the movie is very similar to most of the Karan Johar’s directorial, however, this movie has a love triangle between kids, where Tiger Shroff wants to win the competition and achieve big in life and Tara Sutaria (Mia) and Ananya Panday fight for his attention. Some of the songs from the movie are- The Jawaani Song, Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan, and now the third song the HookUp song.

