Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has finally revealed his new students for the much-anticipated film Student Of The Year 2. However, Twitterati seems un-impressed as the filmmaker has welcomed another star-kid to the block - Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya Panday. Helmed by Punit Malhotra, Student Of The Year 2 stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

After a nationwide debate on Nepotism controversy, Karan Johar is back in the controversial radar after introducing his new students of Student Of The Year 2. While Tiger Shroff had been introduced months ago, it was the announcement of the female leads- Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria that invited the backlash. On Monday, Karan introduced Tiger’s character first and tweeted, “Here’s the first new admission to the #SOTY2 family! @iTIGERSHROFF leads our student brat pack!” followed by Disney fame Tara Sutaria as, “.@DharmaMovies is proud to present its new student in the Batch of 2018! Here she comes… TARA! #SOTY2” and at last Ananya as, “And finally! Presenting ANANYA – joining class of 2018 at Saint Teresa! Welcome to the movies! #SOTY2″

As soon as the star-cast was unveiled, Twitterati just couldn’t stop and accuse Karan of promoting Nepotism once again by casting Ananya in the film. One of the users commented, “We have talented actress like patralekha searching for work despite being so freaking talented and we have these starkids herd offered films on platter for their gym bodies,” while another added, “Why you are not telling her full name nepotism factory.” In an open letter titled ‘Karan Affairs: In my defense of Nepotism’ published on NDTV, Karan had wrote, “We’re not NGOs! We are businesses with bottom lines and budgets. And tomorrow if I want to launch Shah Rukh Khan’s son because he’s Shah Rukh Khan’s son and I believe I can gain from it, why won’t I? I run a company, it’s a balance of commerce and art, and both matter.”

We have talented actress like patralekha searching for work despite being so freaking talented and we have these starkids herd offered films on platter for their gym bodies 😒 — Pratz (@Thecolddragon) April 11, 2018

Why you are not telling her full name nepotism factory — Ritesh Dahiya (@RiteshD53326706) April 11, 2018

Tell her full name sir . Let the world know the true meaning of nepotism — Megha Maji (@Real_megha96) April 11, 2018

Nepotism Johar .. promoting only Bollywood families.. #Shame — Mayur Khadse (@mayurkhadse) April 11, 2018

Ques.- who is @karanjohar ??

And.- The person who just care about to launch the sons/daughters of actors into the Bollywood , whose nobody wants or even cares too ,by suppresing the fresh talents of the nation.. Fresh Wishes to

Yash/Ruhi — Akshat (@i_m_hoax) April 11, 2018

In the first part of the franchise, Karan Johar had introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in the Bollywood industry. Apart from Ananya, the filmmaker will also be launching Sridevi’s daughter Jahnvi Kapoor in Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan in Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh.

