Student of the Year 2 movie leaked online by Tamilrockers: The infamous piracy site Tamilrockers have leaked the latest Karan Johar directorial Student of the year 2 on their official website. The site Tamilrockers have illegal uploaded many movies other website be it Rajnikanth starrer 2.0 or now Studnet of The year 2 no such movie has been left b the piracy website Tamilrockers.com. It began by pirating south Indian movies but now the website uploads high-quality versions of Bollywood as well as Hollywood movies on their site.

Even after the strict action taken by the government against piracy, Tamilrockers still continue to operate. Coming back to the movie Studnet Of the year 2 which features debutants Ananya Panday as Shreya, Tara Sutaria as Mia and Tiger Shroff went on floors this Friday on may 10,2019. The movie in a span of just two days has managed to earn Rs 12 crores at the box office but now the sales for the movie are going down.

The plot of the movie is based on any Karan Johar directorial and that is a love triangle between Annaya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. The duo is crazy behind Tiger who is trying his best to achieve big in life but on the other hand, Tara and Ananya only want his attention.

The movie has bagged mixed response among which it also got two to three stars from the critics who felt that there is no base to the movie. The movie marks as the second sequel of SOTY which earlier featured Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan in lead roles.

Take a look at some of the songs from the movie here:

