Student of the Year 2 new poster: Filmmaker Punit Malhotra is all set to quench the thirst of the fans with a new batch in Student of the Year 2. The film features Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in lead roles and will hit the silver screens on May 10, 2019. Film critic Taran Adarsh recently shared a new poster, have a look

Karan Johar’s film Student of the Year featuring Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan released in 2012. After 7 years, the makers of the film are all set to create a new batch with new students. The makers will give a treat to the fans with new students Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in Student of the Year 2. The film marks as a debut for actors Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. After teasing the fans with posters, the makers will release the much-awaited trailer today.

The film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Hiroo Yash Johar under the banners Dharma Productions and will be distributed by Fox Star Studios and will hit the silver screens on May 10, 2019. Film critic Taran Adarsh recently shared a new poster of the film featuring Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff.

In the poster, Tiger’s character is performing a stunt while Ananya and Tara are sitting on a bench. In the post, the film critic also quoted that the trailer of the film will be releasing today. In the film, Ananya Panday plays the role of Shreya and Tara Sutaria will play the role of Mia, meanwhile, the Tiger’s character is still under the wraps.

Reports suggested that Tiger will portray the role of a visually impaired student. Reports also revealed that the sequel will feature a love triangle like Student of the Year but the plot will set the film slightly apart.

Student of the Year 2 is directed by Punit Malhotra and will also feature Will Smith in a special appearance. Reports also reveal that Student of the Year cast will also appear in the film in a special appearance but the scene will not be shown in the trailer. Till now the makers have unveiled eight posters and has created a lot of buzz on social media.

