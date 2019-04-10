Student Of The Year 2 poster: One of the most awaited sequels, the second installment of Karan Johar's Student Of The Year franchise is creating a buzz on the internet with its poster. Tiger Shroff who plays the male lead in the film took to his official Instagram account to share a poster of the movie. Revealing the look of the character, Tiger Shroff shared the photos and wrote, are you ready? Take a look!

Student Of The Year 2 poster: The multistarrer project of Karan Johar which has been doing rounds on the internet, Student Of The Year has treated fans with another look of it. One month ahead of its release, the makers are bombing the internet with big revelations. First, the news of its trailer launch date stormed the internet and now, Tiger Shroff has shared a glimpse of his character on his social media account.

Tiger Shroff who plays the male lead in the film took to his official Instagram account to share a poster of the movie. Revealing the look of the character, Tiger Shroff shared the photos and wrote, are you ready? Although you can only see his backside in these photos, the still speaks a lot about his character. With the main gate of the school in the background, the poster of Student Of The Year 2 looks quite appealing. Take a look at yourself!

The makers are creating a lot of buff for the movie by dropping one on one posts about it. Recently, they also revealed a teaser poster with an interesting theme of blue color which indeed, doubled the anticipation in fans. While the beauties Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday looked gorgeous in funky attires, Tiger Shroff looks dapper in white tees. The teaser showcases the students in a playful background, assuming they come straight from a basketball court. Take a look!

Trailer on 12 April 2019… Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday… Teaser poster of #StudentOfTheYear2… Directed by Punit Malhotra… 10 May 2019 release. #SOTY2 pic.twitter.com/QtwnVT3M2n — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 10, 2019

Tiger Shroff was noted in a recent interview saying that he is both very excited and nervous about the film. There are pressure and expectations both but he is happy that he is with a product of Karan Johar and is helmed by aced director Punit Malhotra.

Student Of The Year 2 is the second part of Student Of The Year franchise. The initial part directed by Karan Johar starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra who debuted with the movie in Bollywood. The movie ran successfully on box office and earned around 75 crores. Released in the year 2012, the movie also had a superhit song album.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More