Karan Johar's forthcoming film Student Of The Year 2, which is the second installment of the SOTY franchise, will star Tiger Shroff in the leading role. Karan Johar on Wednesday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to announce the release date of the film along with a new poster featuring Tiger Shroff.

Director-producer Karan Johar’s romantic-drama Student Of The Year, which was also the launchpad for young and talented Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood was one of the biggest hits of that year and the film was loved by one and all in 2012. Soon after announcing that Baaghi actor Tiger Shroff will be playing the lead in the sequel, Karan Johar on Wednesday revealed the release date of the film. Unveiling a new poster of the much-anticipated film on Wednesday evening, Karan Johar also revealed that the Tiger Shroff starrer would hit the theaters on November 23.

“SOTY 2 will release worldwide on the 23rd of NOVEMBER 2018! The two new leading ladies will be announced next month! The franchise forges ahead under the baton of director @punitdmalhotra …@foxstarhindi @apoorvamehta18 @iTIGERSHROFF,” tweeted Karan. It is a sequel to the 2012 film, Student of the Year. The film is distributed by Fox Star Studios and produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions. Unlike the previous Karan Johar directorial, Student Of The Year 2 will be helmed by Punit Malhotra, who has previously delivered box office duds like Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and I Hate Luv Storys. If rumours are to be believed, Disha Patani and Ananya Pandey have been roped in to play the female leads in Student Of The Year 2.

Sources close to the project had revealed to a leading Indian daily about the making of Student Of The Year 2 by stating, “The first SOTY film was a love triangle set in a college campus, but the second won’t have another leading man. It’s a solo-hero film. Karan has always been a Jackie Shroff fan. Working with his son is something he wanted to do from the time Tiger was ready to make his debut.”