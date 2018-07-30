We all remember when Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan made their big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year which emerged as a blockbuster and made the three of them stars and now, its sequel, titled Student Of The Year 2 is on its way to entertain all of us. The sequel to Student Of The Year stars Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria in lead roles and is being helmed by I Hate Love Storys fame director Punit Malhotra. Student Of The Year 2 is being co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta and Fox Star Studios.

Student Of The Year was a big hit and therefore there are many expectations from its sequel as well

However, according to latest media reports, the much-awaited film which was earlier slated to hit the big screen on November 23 this year has now been postponed and will be released next year on May 10.

Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria… #StudentOfTheYear2 gets a new release date: 10 May 2019… Punit Malhotra directs… #SOTY2 pic.twitter.com/d0kyOepqRr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 30, 2018

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday took to social media site Twitter to announce that the release date of Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 has been pushed to next year. Student Of The Year 2 will also be the launch pad for Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey.

The other leading lady of the film, Tara Sutaria is a VJ and has featured in some television projects as well. This will be her debut film in Bollywood. Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, delivered a blockbuster film this year titled Baaghi 2 and has featured in films like Heropanti, Baaghi, A Flying Jatt, Munna Michael, among others. Although the reason for the postponing of the release is yet unknown but now fans have to wait for the three students to come and entertain us until next year May. Student Of The Year was a big hit and therefore there are many expectations from its sequel as well.

