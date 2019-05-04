Student of the Year 2 song Fakira: Ahead of its release on May 10, the makers of the upcoming film Student of the Year 2 are all set to release a new song today titled Fakira. The romantic ballad shot on Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday has been shot across 32 locations. Student of the year 2 co-starring Tara Sutaria has been directed by Punit Malhotra.

Student of the Year 2 song Fakira: Student of the Year 2 starring Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff is making all the right buzz before its film release. After releasing songs like The Jawaani Song, Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan and The Hook Up Song, the makers of the film are all set to release a romantic song today titled Fakira featuring debutant Ananya opposite Tiger. Sung by Neeti Mohan and Sanam Puri, composed by Vishal- Shekhar and choreographed by Adil Sheikh, Student of the year 2 song Fakira has been shot across 32 locations.

Speaking about the song to a news portal, Film director Punit Malhotra said that the earlier instalment of SOTY had Ishq Wala Love as a romantic ballad and this year they have Fakira. Calling it his most precious song, the filmmaker said that he likes all the songs in the album but he is partial towards this one. The song has Indian sound and beautiful lyrics that will make everyone resonate and enjoy.

On shooting the song in 32 locations, Punit Malhotra said that the audience will get know why it has been shot that way when they see the song. Praising Ananya and Tiger’s chemistry in the song, he added that having Tiger in the song is an advantage as there is no dance form that he cannot do. Earlier this week, the makers of the film released the song The Hook Up song in which Tiger set the screens ablaze with ex-student Alia Bhatt.

Helmed by Punit Malhotra and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Fox Star Studios, Student of the Year 2 will hit the silver screens on May 10. The film will mark the debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. After Student of the Year 2, Tiger Shroff will be seen in Baaghi 3, Tara Sutaria will be seen in Marjaavaan and RX 100 and Ananya Panday will be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

