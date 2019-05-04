Student of the Year 2 song Fakira: The song features Ananya Pandey, Tiger Shroff, and their blossoming chemistry in the film. Fakira is a beautiful track that will definitely strike a chord with the listeners. The debutant diva is looking stunning in the song while Tiger Shroff looks dapper as ever.

Student of the Year 2 Fakira Song Out: After creating a massive buzz ahead of its official release, the makers of Student of The Year 2 finally dropped the first romantic title track from the film, Fakira, online. The song features Ananya Pandey, Tiger Shroff, and their blossoming chemistry in the film. Fakira is a beautiful track that will definitely strike a chord with the listeners. The debutant diva is looking stunning in the song and will make everyone go weak in their knees, while Tiger Shroff looks dapper as ever. Apart from the duo prominent chemistry, the fact that had made the song special is that the song was shot across 32 location in India.

The song has already garnered around 400000 lakhs likes on YouTube although it was launched a few hours ago. The song has been composed by Vishal and Shekar, sung by Neeti Mohan, Sanam Puri and choreographed by Adil Sheikh. The beautiful lyrics of the songs will indeed make you fall in love with the track immediately.

Take a look at the video of the song:

In the latest interview to Times Now, the director Punit Malhotra said that earlier instalment of SOTY had Ishq Wala Love, which became the romantic anthem of the year, and now Fakira will do the work. The filmmakers further said that he likes all the song in the album but this one was very close to his heart and was partial towards it.

Earlier the makers of the film have dropped four other songs of the film including Jawani Song, Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan and The Hook Up Song. The Student Of The Year 2 is slated to hit the silver screen on May 10. The movie will star the two debutants Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria opposite Bagghi star Tiger Shroff. After SOTY 2, Tiger Shroff will be seen in the third instalment of Baaghi while Tara Sutaria will be seen in Marjaavan and gorgeous Ananya Pandey will be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

