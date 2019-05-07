Student of the Year 2 song Jatt Ludhiyane Da: Showcasing the school love story and the budding chemistry between Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff, the song will give you the high school feels. Filmed on Tara and Tiger, the song belongs to the Student of the Year album composed by Vishal and Shekhar. As a surprise, Ananya Panday also features for few seconds impressing everyone with her dance moves. You can watch the official video here!

Student of the Year 2 song Jatt Ludhiyane Da: Karan Johar’s ambitious project Student Of The Year is back with another sequel featuring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. While people can’t wait for the movie to release, makers continue to drop bombs on social media. From the coolest posters to the peppiest tracks, Student of The Year 2 has been creating a buzz on the internet. The movie will mark debuts for the two gorgeous divas Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

Once again, the makers have dropped a bomb by releasing a peppy song from the movie. Titled as Jatt Ludhiyane Da, the song is already making everyone tap their feet. In the song, the Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff can be seen dancing their hearts out. While the diva looks absolutely mesmerising in the video, Tiger Shroff’s dance is sure to make you a fan.

The lyrics of the movie is penned by Anvita Dutt and the rap is written by Parry G. Vishal Dadlani while Payal Dev has given the vocals.

Scheduled to hit the silver screen on May 10, the movie stars Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, SOTY 2 is directed by aced filmmaker Punit Malhotra. The first part of Student Of The Year featured Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, marking their debuts in Bollywood. All of the three stars are successfully working in the industry now.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App