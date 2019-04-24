Student of the Year 2 song Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan: Karan Johar's ambitious project, Student of the Year's sequel is soon going to hit the silver screens and fans can't keep calm. The makers have already released the trailer and a song. Now, they have dropped an interesting track today. Starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, the song is based on Mumbai and Delhi girls and titled as Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan

Student of the Year 2 song Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan: Karan Johar’s another high school project Student of the Year 2 has been creating a lot of buzz. The film will mark debuts of two Bollywood starlets Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria who will be romancing the Baaghi actor Tiger Shroff. Makers have been doubling the excitement in fans by releasing the trailer, songs and looks from the movie and now, the anticipation has increased as another peppy track has been dropped on the internet. Titled as Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan, the song stars the three actors in stunning desi avatars.

While Tiger Shroff can be seen wearing an off-white sherwani, the ladies are sizzling in gorgeous lehengas. Introducing a new style to carry lehenga, Tara Sutaria can be seen donning a slit cut lehenga. Talking about the video, with a beautiful location and background, the actors look quite colourful in the song. Full of desi vibes, the song is a party number which might be compared to Radha from the Student Of The Year 1.

Earlier, the official page of Dharma Productions announced the release of the song and posted few pictures from the video. Now that the song has released, the internet is flooded with reactions from the audience. Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria’s dance performance will surely make you tap your feet. While we can’t get enough of Tiger Shroff’s excellent dancing, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday also look astonishing in their attires.

Meanwhile. watch the trailer of the movie!

Student of the Year 1 marked debuts for Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra and enjoyed a very good run on box-office. Now, the sequel is predicted to not be as good as the first one. Scheduled to release on May 10, 2019, the movie has been collecting quite a buff for it. Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the movie has been helmed by aced director Punit Malhotra.

