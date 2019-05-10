Student Of The Year 2 special screening: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's film Student of the year 2 has finally released. A special screening of the film was held last night in Mumbai that witnessed celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Sooraj Pancholi, Abhishek Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Aayush Sharma and many more.

At the screening, Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan managed to turn heads as they walked in hand-in-hand. Gearing up for their upcoming film Coolie No. 1, the duo looks picture-perfect together. For the event, Sara opted for a knee-length orange dress with multi-coloured heels while Varun kept it casual with a white t-shirt, ripped denim and black sneakers.

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor walked in a mystery man at the screening. The man accompanying Khushi is none other than popular model Ansh Duggal. Ansh Duggal has previously worked with designers with Manish Malhotra and Gaurav Gupta and featured in several fashion magazines. Khushi and Ansh were seen twinning in a black t-shirt, denim and sneakers. With this, a video has gone viral on social media in which Varun Dhawan can be seen stopping Kartik Aaryan from flirting with Ananya Panday.

Take a look at photos from Student Of The Year 2 screening:

Helmed by Punit Malhotra and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Student Of The Year 2 has hit the silver screens today. The film is the sequel of 2012 film that launched Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. After Student Of The Year 2, Tiger Shroff will be seen in Baaghi 3 and an untitled film with Hrithik Roshan, Ananya Panday will be seen in Pati Pati Aur Woh and Tara Sutaria will be seen in Marjaavaan and RX 100.

