Student Of The Year 2: Student Of The Year 2 starring Tara Sutaria, Jackie Shroff, Ananya Panday is all set to hit the screens this weekend. The makers of the film held a special screening of the film last night that saw many celebrities in attendance. Student of the Year 2 has been helmed by Punit Malhotra.

Student Of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria’s Student of the Year 2 has been making quite a buzz before the film hits the screens this weekend. With just a few days left to the release, the makers of the film held a special screening for the star cast and their families in Mumbai. Among the celebrity brigade, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday and his wife Bhavana Panday, Karan Johar marked their presence at the screening.

For the screening, Ananya Panday opted for a glittery blue top with frayed blue denim shorts paired with blush pink shoes. Tara Sutaria turned heads in a white tube top, denim paired with a white blazer and white heels. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff came dressed in a black shirt paired with denim and slippers.

The release of Student of the Year 2 marks a big event for Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria as the duo will mark their big Bollywood debut with the film. Before the promotions, the two next-gen stars have left no stone unturned to put their fashion foot forward and showcase various facets of their personality.

Take a look at the photos from Student of the Year 2 screening:

Helmed by Punit Malhotra and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Student of the Year 2 is slated for a theatrical release on May 10. The film will be enjoying a solo release at the box office. Student of the year 2 is the sequel of 2012 release that marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

After Student of the Year 2, Tiger Shroff will be seen in films like Baaghi 3 and an untitled film with Hrithik Roshan. Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria has already been roped in for films like Marjaavaan alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet and RX 100 alongside Ahan Shetty and Ananya Panday has been roped in for Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App