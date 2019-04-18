Student of the year 2 The Jawaani Song launch event: Student of the year 2's first track The Jawaani Song was launched today at an event in Mumbai. At the event, the debutant actors Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday stole the limelight with their glamorous outfits. Student of the Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria will release on May 10.

The first song of Student of the year 2 titled The Jawaani Song is finally out. The Jawaani Song that features lead actors Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria was launched at an event in Mumbai. As the song continues to make a buzz on social media, Tara and Ananya are making jaws drop with their glamorous avatar in their latest photos.

Ananya Panday, who plays Shreya in Punit Malhotra’s directorial, looks sight to behold in a shimmery silver ruffled dress and white block heels. With perfectly curled hair, Ananya is accentuating her looks with sparkly silver eyeshadow and sultry pink lipstick. As she poses for the camera, Ananya is looking like a million bucks in the gorgeous attire.

Playing the role of Mia in SOTY2, Tara is raising temperatures in a snake print co-ord set paired with a blue bralet with nude strappy heels. She has rounded off her look with soft curls and sultry makeup, making millions go weak in the knees. The two debutants are definitely one of the most promising newcomers of 2019. Be it in terms of fashion or on-screen charm, Ananya and Tara rank high in every parameter.

Helmed by Punit Malhotra and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Student of the year 2 is slated for a release on May 10. The film is the remake of 2012 release that marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. The trailer of SOTY 2 released earlier and received mixed reviews on social media. After SOTY 2, Ananya will be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria will be seen in Marjaavaan alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh and RX100 opposite Ahan Shetty, son of Suniel Shetty.

