Student of the Year 2 The Jawaani Song: Bollywood is all set to get its new students in Tiger Shroff and debutants Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. A sequel of 2010 film starring Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, which also marked their debut in the film industry, Student of the year 2 has been making a buzz ever since its trailer has dropped online. To raise the excitement further, the makers have released the first track of Student of the year 2 titled The Jawaani Song.

The Jawaani Song is the recreation of 1972 film Jawani Diwani’s song Ye Jawani Hai Deewani. The new students have given the song a modern touch as they groove on Gilli Gilli Akkha. Dressed on fun school uniforms, the trio can be seen taking on the centre stage in the fun and peppy number.

Check out Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday’s song The Jawaani song here:

Revolving around a love triangle between Tiger, Tara and Ananya’s character, Student of the year 2 is helmed by Punit Malhotra and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions in association with Fox Star Studios. In the film, Tiger will be seen as Rohan, Tara as Mia and Ananya as Shreya. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on May 10.

Tiger Shroff, who was previously seen in the blockbuster film Baaghi 2, has also been roped in for Baaghi 3 and is also doing a film with Hrithik Roshan. Ananya Panday, daughter of veteran actor Chunky Panday, has been signed for Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria will also be seen in films like Marjaavaan alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Riteish Deshmukh and RX100 alongside Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty.

