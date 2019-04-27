Student of the Year 2: Alia Bhatt is all set to return to the Student of the Year sets and this time, with the current student, Tiger Shroff. The two actors have united for Hook Up Song and the song will release this month of April 30, 2019. Take a look at their leaked conversation inside.

Student of the Year 2: The much-awaited movie of the year Studnet of The year 2 is all set to release this year on May 10, 2019, and is going to star debutants Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. Ahead of the release, the makers are all set to release the next song from the movie Student of the year 2- Hook Up song. To promote the song Tiger Shroff took to his official Twitter handle to share a screenshot of his conversation with Alia Bhatt where he thanks Alia for sharing her number. Later in the convo, the duo comes to terms to meet on Tuesday.

Alia Bhatt who made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year opposite Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen shaking her leg with Baaghi 2 star Tiger Shroff in this number. Directed by Karan Johar and bankrolled under the Dharma Productions banner, the song is all set to be released this coming Tuesday on April 30, 2019.

Check out the conversation between Tiger Shroff, and Alia Bhatt here:

Soon, Tiger Shroff and Alia Bhatt took to their social media pages to share the first look from the song. In the still Alia Bhatt can be seen donning a purple strap dress with her hair blowing in the wind as she stares at the camera whereas Tiger Shroff can be doing his usual stunts in the first look!

See photos here:

The soundtrack of the movie Studnet Of The Year 2 has been composed by Vishal Shekhar and the lyrics have been penned by Anvita Dutt Guptam, Kumaar, and Vayu. Some of the songs of the movie are- The Jawaani Song, Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan, The Hookup SOng, Fakira, Main Bhi Nahin Soya, and Jat Ludhiyane Da.

Watch full songs and trailer here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App