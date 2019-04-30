Student of the year 2: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Student of the Year 2. While promoting the film on The Kapil Sharma show, Tiger Shroff recently revealed that he has never been to college. He further quoted that he joined the sets of Heropenti just after completing his school.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who is known for his fitness, will soon be appearing in the role of a college student in his upcoming film Student of the year 2, which will hit the silver screens on May 10, 2019. Ever since the trailer of the film is dropped, it is creating a lot of buzz on social media. To incite the audience, the makers also revealed the songs of the film–The Jawaani Song and Mumbai Dilli Ki Kudiyaan which has instantly garnered massive views on YouTube. The team is currently busy in the promotions of the film and recently visited Indore in a law school to promote the film.

Recently, the star cast with the director Punit Malhotra also appeared at The Kapil Show to promote the film. Amidst the jokes and humour all around, the lead actor Tiger Shroff recently revealed that he had never gone to college. He doesn’t know how a college campus appears before he shot for Student of the Year 2.

The incident happened when Kapil Sharma asked Tiger what is the difference between real college and on-screen college. He further revealed that he joined the sets for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti just after finishing school and is working in the films since then.

In the film, Tiger plays the role of a Kabbadi player and will share the screens with Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. Reports suggest that Tiger had trained for his role for approximately two months and learnt techniques from various professionals.

The film is a sequel of 2012 film Student of the Year of Alia Bhat, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Student of the Year 2 is directed by Punit Malhotra and is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.

The film will also mark as a debut film for female lead actors Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday will also be sharing screens with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

