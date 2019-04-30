Student of the year 2: Bollywood actors Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday recently began with the promotions of their upcoming film Student of the year 2, which will hit the silver screens on May 10, 2019. The actors reached a Law school in Ahmedabad and incited the audience to watch the film.

The star cast of the much-anticipated film Student of the year 2 has recently kickstarted the promotional work in Ahmedabad and the entire team of SOTY 2 is much excited for the film as the film marks a debut for female lead actors Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The film is a teen film which will hit the silver screens on May 10, 2019. The lead actors Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria recently reached United World School of Law in Ahmedabad and incited the audience to watch the film. The actors received a warm welcome from the students and created a lot of excitement among the fans for the film.

The film marks the debut for Tara and Ananya and this was their first experience with the fans at a large platform. All the three, not only interacted with the fans, but they also sizzled the stage with their hot moves on the recreated song Jawaani. Fulfilling the request of the fans, Tiger Shroff also performed a flip for them. The energetic sessions not only included the requests, some students also came on the stage to perform with the stars. Finally, the session ended with a group selfie which quenched the thirst of the students.

The film is a sequel of a Student of the Year film in 2012 which featured Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan in lead roles and Rishi Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Sahil Anand, Farida Jalal in supporting roles. Talking about the second instalment, the film is directed by Punit Malhotra and is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Moreover, Alia Bhatt will appear for a special song with lead actor Tiger Shroff. Reports suggest that Alia Bhatt and Tiger Shroff will share the screens for the first time and Sidharth and Varun Dhawan will also appear in a special appearance. Reports also reveal that Will Smith will quench the thirst of his fans and will shake his leg with star cast Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday in a song. The song is choreographed by Remo D’Souza.

