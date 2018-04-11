Dharma Productions is ready to launch Student Of The Year 2 and is making the audiences meet the cast for the first time. Tiger Shroff is in the lead was announced from the start but the rest of the cast was kept under wraps until today. The first one to join the ranks is Disney star Tara Sutaria who is making her debut into Bollywood with this film.

After the success of Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff is ready to shed his action hero avatar and dawn the student look. Karan Johar is all set to release the second installment of his successful Student Of The Year which will feature Shroff in the leading role. The movie that went on the floors some time back, has still not revealed its entire cast while the rumours said that it might be Ananya Pandey’s debut and even include ex- Bigg Boss contestant Priyank Sharma.

While we wait for the rest of the cast, Dharma Productions revealed the first look of Tiger Shroff with a funky hand sketched background of a high school behind him. He looks effortlessly stylish in a denim look with a boyish charm o his face and a full head of hair unlike the crew cut look he sported in Baaghi 2. Karan Johar introduced him with a tweet saying, “Here’s the first new admission to the # SOTY2 family! @ iTIGERSHROFF leads our student brat pack! @ apoorvamehta18 @ punitdmalhotra @ DharmaMovies @ foxstarhindi @ SOTYOfficial”

ALSO READ: There can only be one hero and that’s dad, says Tiger Shroff on his comparison with Jackie Shroff

The movie is set to release on Nov 23, 2018, and the shooting is currently going on at the same location as last time, Saint Teresa. They introduced the first leading lady of the movie, newcomer Tara Sutaria. This is her debut on the big screen after working in multiple Disney Channel productions like The Suite Life of Karan and Kabir, Shake it Off, Best of luck Nikkie and Oye Jassie. Tara has sung for acclaimed films such as Taare Zameen Par, Guzaarish, and David. Now, you will see her as the girl who is in it to win it.

ALSO READ: Raazi gets Twiteratti buzzing, Bollywood praises Alia Bhatt’s acting

They also posted a throwback of the class of 2012 which gave Bollywood the biggest names, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. They will keep on introducing us to the cast throughout the day.

ALSO READ: Raazi trailer: Sehmat’s story will keep you on the edge of your seats



For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App