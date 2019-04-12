Student of the Year 2 trailer: Starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria in lead roles and Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Jackie Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Will Smith in cameo roles. The movie has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and directed by Punit Malhotra.

Student of the Year 2 trailer: The trailer of Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria starrer is finally out and the video has crossed 500k views already! The movie which marks as the second sequel of the student of the year franchise is finally set to go on floors on may 10,2019. The movie has been directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar & Apoorva Mehta and presented by Fox Star Studios.

The action drama romantic movie stars Tiger Shroff as Rohan, Ananya Panday as Shreya and Disney star Tara Suatria as Mia. The film is set around a sports completion while other drama plays outside by side. The film also stars Hollywood actor Will Smith in a cameo role. He was in India a few days back to shoot for a special Bollywood song with stars Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria.

Watch the trailer of the movie Student of the year 2 here:

The makers ahead of the trailer had also released a new poster of the trailer where the trip was sitting together on a bench. The movie also stars debutants Tara Sutaria and Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday in the lead role. Take a look at the poster here:

The soundtrack of the movie has even composed by Vishal Shekhar and the music of the film has been penned by Irshad Kamil and the shoot for the movie has been majorly shot in Dehradun, Mussoorie, and many other places.

There are also speculations that the movie will also feature ex-students Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan in a special song and all the student of the year fans are waiting for the movie to hit the screens.

Take a look at the visuals here:

