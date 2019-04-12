Student of the Year 2 trailer: The Trailer of the much-awaited movie is out and the video has already crossed thousands of views on YouTube. The movie stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday in lead roles.

Student of the Year 2 trailer: The trailer of the much-awaited movie Student Of The Year 2 is finally out and the fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the silver screens. Starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday in lead roles the movie is a must watch! Yesterday producer Karan Johar took to his official Instagram handle to share three different posters from the movie to introduce the protagonist of the movie.

Tara Sutaria will play the role of Mia and Ananya Panday will be Shreya. The movie marks as the second sequel of the Student of The Year franchise which earlier introduced Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, and Alia Bhatt.

As the trailer is going to be out in a few minutes here are some interesting facts about the movie:

1. Disney star Tara Sutaria and Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday to make their Bollywood debut with Student Of The year 2

Tara Sutaria who started featuring in Disney movies and serials will be seen as Mia in the Karan Johar production whereas Ananya Panday will be seen as Shreya in the multi starrer film. The duo has bagged their second and third movies already and is promising to be the biggest stars of the Bollywood industry.

2. The movie will also star Gul Panag, Jackie Shroff, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai star Rajesh Kumar in pivotal roles.

3. Ex-students Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Alia Bhatt to reappear for a special song the movie!

There have been pictures surfacing from the movie Student of the Year 2 sets where Alia Bhatt was seen with Tiger Shroff and team.

4. Hollywood actor Will Smith will be seen dancing on a special song for the movie Student of the year 2

Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday as well as Tara Sutaria shared pictures with Hollywood star Will Smith to thank him for featuring in their movie.

5. Samir Soni replaces Rishi Kapoor as the principal of the school.

