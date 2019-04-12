Student Of The Year 2 trailer: Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, who are currently promoting their upcoming film Kalank, have praised new students Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Helmed by Punit Malhotra and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Student of the Year 2 will release on May 10.

Student of the year 2 trailer starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria released today. Revolving around a love triangle between their characters Rohan, Mia and Shreya, the trailer brings back a lot of memories of the previous instalment starring Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, which also marked their debut in the Bollywood industry. As the film continues to make a buzz on social media, Ex-students Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have reacted to it on Twitter and extended their well wishes to the new batch.

Extending her best wishes, Alia, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Kalank alongside Varun Dhawan, tweeted on Friday that the trailer of Student of the year 2 looks so much fun. Meanwhile, Varun wished the new students Tara and Ananya all the best and congratulated Tiger Shroff on taking admission in St Teresa.

Here’s wishing all the new student #tara #ananya and the tiger of our industry @iTIGERSHROFF congratulations on getting into st Teresa. Great job Punit #SOTY2Trailer https://t.co/TusIrNdkii — Varun ZAFAR Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 12, 2019

Kalank starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit is one of the most anticipated films of the year and will hit the silver screens on April 17.

Along with Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, YouTuber Harsh Beniwal will also be seen making his Bollywood debut with the film. He will be playing Tiger’s friend in the film. After the trailer released, Harsh wrote on his Twitter account that he has been keeping this a secret since one year and the trailer is finally out. He revealed that he grew beard and got fat for his role in Student of the year 2 and everything is surreal for him. Harsh Beniwal has more than 7 million views on his YouTube account.

“Photo of the year”

Pichle Ek saal se ye secret dabaye rakha hua tha.

Finally Aagya trailer and I feel blessed that I am part of Student of the year 2

This was the reason for which I kept beard , I got fat.

I feel blessed seriously and everything is surreal for me. pic.twitter.com/Ls9xYQxVMM — Harsh beniwal (@iamharshbeniwal) April 12, 2019

Helmed by Punit Malhotra and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Student of the year 2 will release on May 10.

