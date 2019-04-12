Student of the year 2 trailer launch LIVE Updates: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's film Student of the year 2 is the sequel of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan's debut film that goes by the same name. Helmed by Punit Malhotra and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, the film will release on May 10.

The wait for the trailer of Student of the year 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria is almost over. Marking the launch pad for Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, Student of the year 2 has been helmed by Punit Malhotra and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. To raise the excitement for the trailer launch today, the makers of the film have been unveiling young and peppy posters on social media introducing the audience to the new star cast and their characters.

Sequel of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan’s debut film Student of the year, Student of the year 2 is slated for a theatrical release on May 10. In the film, Tiger plays Rohan, Ananya plays Shreya and Tara plays Mia. A few hours ago, the official handle of Dharma Productions shared a poster of the star-cast and revealed that the trailer will be out at 12 PM.

Fresh out of the success of Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff is on a hit run at the cinema screens. Meanwhile, Debutants Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria have already emerged as teen sensations. Post Student of the year 2, Ananya Panday will be seen in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar while Tara Sutaria has been roped in for the film Marjaavan alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet.

Check out the LIVE Updates of Student of the Year 2 trailer launch here:

12: 34 pm: Lead actors Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria express their heart out at the trailer launch event of the film Student of the Year 2. Ananya thanks Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar for the opportunity and the fans to applaud the trailer of the film.

12: 20 pm: The trailer of Student of the year 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria has released. The film has been directed by Punit Malhotra and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.

12: 10 pm: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria have put their best foot forward for trailer launch. At the event, Tara has opted for a white embroidered dress, Ananya is wearing a crop top with high waisted pants while Tiger is looking dapper in a blue denim paired with blue studded jacket.

12:00 pm: Lead stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday arrive at the venue. It seems that the actors are all set for the trailer launch and are much-excited for their upcoming film. The film will hit the silver screens on May 10, 2019.

11: 45 am: To raise excitement for the film, the makers have been releasing fun and vibrant posters introducing the lead characters of the film. Student of the year 2 will release on May 10. The film is likely to enjoy a solo release at the box office.

11: 30 am: Countdown for Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria-starrer Student of the Year 2’s trailer has begun. The makers of the film are sharing hourly updates of the new students on social media to raise excitement for the trailer.

