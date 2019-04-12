Student of the year 2 trailer review: The trailer of Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria is finally out. Helmed by Punit Malhotra and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Student of the year 2 will hit the cinema screens on May 10.

From action, romance, drama, emotions to rivalries, the upcoming Bollywood film Student of the year 2 starring Tiger Shroff and debutants Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria has all the elements of being an entertainer. Helmed by Punit Malhotra and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Student of the year 2 is the sequel of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan’s debut film that goes by the same name. Looking at the trailer of Student of the year 2, it appears that the film is the same but with new faces and minute changes.

Based against the backdrop of an inter-college competition, the film revolves around a love triangle between Tiger, Ananya and Tara. A fitness freak Rohan (Tiger) falls in love with Mia (Tara) but the plot changes when Shreya (Ananya) admits that she is also in love with Rohan. Shreya’s bold personality played by Ananya appears fun and Tara is convincing as Mia. Even though the majority of screen space is enjoyed by Tiger Shroff, his performance appears drab. One can also get a glimpse of Rohan’s inter-college rivalry and his strong value system. After all, who can ignore those heavy-duty dialogues?

In the trailer, the music of the film comes across as promising. Looking at the trailer, one thought that clouds your thinking is that such a school can only exist in Bollywood and nowhere else. The makers of the film have incorporated the song ‘Ye Jawani Hai Deewani’ and also got Hollywood superstar Will Smith on-board for a guest appearance. It is also expected that Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan will be making a cameo in the film. You might love SOTY or hate it, but you certainly cannot ignore it!

Student of the year 2 is slated for a theatrical release on May 10. The film marks the launch pad of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Since the film is gearing towards a solo release, it is yet to be seen how it fairs at the box office.

