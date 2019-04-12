Student of the Year 2 trailer reaction: Karan Johar is yet again going to bring to Bollywood his sexy trio of students. Featuring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, the film has already created a lot of buzz on the internet. From its stunning posters and looks to the candid conversations with Karan on his show Koffee with Karan, the stars have doubled the anticipation in fans. While the audience is eagerly waiting for the movie to release, the makers dropped the official trailer of the film on a grand trailer launch event. Raising the expectation level high, Karan Johar’s production is winning hearts! The video, giving an idea of the quirky storyline has made everyone more curious.
The movie will also mark the debut for Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. With the young and energetic cast and an attractive plot, the film is definitely a potential hit! Before the trailer release, the makers dropped few posters and looks of the characters from the movie letting fans choose their favorites already. Now, that the trailer is released, it is getting a lot of reaction from the audience. Here we have collected a few reactions which will blow your mind and give you an idea about the performance of the film trailer. But first, take a look at the official trailer of Student of The Year 2!
Taking forward the franchise, Karan Johar is on the path of releasing the sequel of Student Of The Year. Just a few steps away from its release, Student Of The Year 2 has been helmed by the aced director Punit Malhotra under the banners of Dharma Productions. 7 years ago, the first part Student Of The Year hit the box-office and came out with a massive collection. The movie starred debutants Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan and became a superhit movie. The trio is now counted as the most successful new-gen actors and are delivering one on one hits. Hoping the same for Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, audience continue their wait for the movie!
Leave a Reply