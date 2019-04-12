Student of the Year 2 trailer reaction: One of the most awaited movies of 2019, Student of the Year 2 has come closer to its release as the makers dropped its official trailer today. The video gives an insight into the plot and glimpses of the characters. Rising the bars of expectations high, the movie is getting a lot of reactions from the audience, take a look at some of them!

Student of the Year 2 trailer reaction: Karan Johar is yet again going to bring to Bollywood his sexy trio of students. Featuring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, the film has already created a lot of buzz on the internet. From its stunning posters and looks to the candid conversations with Karan on his show Koffee with Karan, the stars have doubled the anticipation in fans. While the audience is eagerly waiting for the movie to release, the makers dropped the official trailer of the film on a grand trailer launch event. Raising the expectation level high, Karan Johar’s production is winning hearts! The video, giving an idea of the quirky storyline has made everyone more curious.

The movie will also mark the debut for Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. With the young and energetic cast and an attractive plot, the film is definitely a potential hit! Before the trailer release, the makers dropped few posters and looks of the characters from the movie letting fans choose their favorites already. Now, that the trailer is released, it is getting a lot of reaction from the audience. Here we have collected a few reactions which will blow your mind and give you an idea about the performance of the film trailer. But first, take a look at the official trailer of Student of The Year 2!

Can I mention how overly excited I am being rn because of the #SOTY2Trailer i haven’t been this excited about a trailer since a longgg time!! 😫😬🔥#StudentOfTheYear2 https://t.co/oBUuQVGKtY — Zo (@zzohasyed) April 12, 2019

#SOTY2Trailer #StudentOfTheYear2 Tara Sutaria & Tiger Shroff look so good 😍😍😍 Can't wait for the race to begin… pic.twitter.com/l4rHg6m84m — Vinesh Prabhu (@prabhu_vinesh) April 12, 2019

In a nutshell, #StudentOfTheYear2 is just gonna remind me how dull my college life was 🙄🤦🏽‍♂️ — Anuj Radia (@TheAnujRadia) April 11, 2019

Students Fights, Love Triangle, Ambitions, Old Hit Song Remake and what not…#StudentOfTheYear2 Trailer is a Mixed Up…

Another 100cr Grosser for KJO and Tiger 😬#SOTY2Trailer — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST) April 12, 2019

Only Aditya Seal and #TaraSutaria looks promising. Presenting you the trailer of #StudentOfTheYear2. A college where everything happens except for studies 😜https://t.co/4XUwyKaTXE — SOHAIL KHAN (@ItsSohailKhan) April 12, 2019

Picture 1: Bargained with sabzi waale bhaiya.

*Bhaiya doesn't agree with the price*

Picture 2: Acts to go with the hope that he'll call you back.#StudentOfTheYear2 pic.twitter.com/Ug3KZkOXPk — Sheena Ailawadi (@sheenafyinglife) April 11, 2019

Taking forward the franchise, Karan Johar is on the path of releasing the sequel of Student Of The Year. Just a few steps away from its release, Student Of The Year 2 has been helmed by the aced director Punit Malhotra under the banners of Dharma Productions. 7 years ago, the first part Student Of The Year hit the box-office and came out with a massive collection. The movie starred debutants Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan and became a superhit movie. The trio is now counted as the most successful new-gen actors and are delivering one on one hits. Hoping the same for Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, audience continue their wait for the movie!

