The much-awaited trailer of Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday-starrer Student of the Year 2 has finally been unveiled by the makers of the film and soon after the trailer launch, social media users came up with some hilarious memes on the Internet!

The much-anticipated trailer of Karan Johar’s upcoming film Student of the Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday has finally been released by the makers of the film. The film stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role and also marks the big Bollywood debut of the two leading ladies—Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. The film has been helmed by Punit Malhotra and backed by ace filmmaker Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. Student of the Year 2 has been co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

The trailer, which has been released today—April 12 has created a buzz on social media and has been trending on Twitter but it looks like some of the social media users did not like the trailer of the Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday-starrer and as a result, hilarious memes are being shared on social media platforms such as Twitter which will definetly tickle your funny bone.

Looks like some Twitter users did not like the trailer of the Karan Johar’s much-awaited him and have made funny and bizarre memes on the film and trailer. Here are all the funny memes which will leave you in splits:

With this crap #SOTY2Trailer ,I can say that theatre me pic.twitter.com/coRtwlgUC2 — Vicky (@TheVicky_Singh) April 12, 2019

#SOTY2Trailer

Me after wasted 3 mins of my life while watching… pic.twitter.com/pZ4O367VTy — Banter kicks (Akash K. Gupta) (@banter_kicks) April 12, 2019

Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor are quite alike. One is holding Indian cinema back the other one is doing the same with Indian television.🤦‍♂️ #SOTY2Trailer — Jasmin Chaudhari🎗 (@BeingJasmin7) April 12, 2019

I’d like to apologize to these goat students for seeing the disrespect put on to their debutant film. #SOTY2Trailer pic.twitter.com/17mGR5wE6k — 💸 (@FlybrownG) April 12, 2019

#SOTY2Trailer Karan johar only purchase the products which says – 2 pe 1 free , 2 pe 1 free pic.twitter.com/EELelOq2i0 — Aditya saraogi (@saraogi_aditya1) April 12, 2019

#SOTY2Trailer My brain after watching the trailer of #SOTY2 regarding watching this movie in the theatre pic.twitter.com/OOaTh3Rrxz — chichora piya (@chotathalaiva87) April 12, 2019

Student of the Year 2 is the sequel to 2012 film Student of the Year which marked the big Bollywood break of Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. The film was a blockbuster and now the second installment of the film—Student of the Year 2 is slated to hit the big screens on May 10.

Student of the Year 2 also stars Samir Soni, Abhishek Bajaj, Aditya Seal, Manoj Pahwa, Farida Jalal and Rohit Roy in supporting roles and the trailer has received mixed responses from fans. It is one of the most anticipated film of this year.

