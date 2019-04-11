Student of the Year 2 poster: The new poster from Student Of the Year 2 was unveiled an hour back, where Tiger Shroff is showing off his washboard abs and his chiseled body. The movie stars Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in lead roles and will also see Hollywood actor Will Smith in a cameo role.

Student of the Year 2 poster: Ahead of the trailer release of the most awaited movie of the year Student Of The Year 2, makers have been sharing posters from the movie continuously. A few hours back Tiger Shroff shared another poster from SOTY2 where he is seen running and showing off his chiseled physique. Tiger Shroff will be seen playing the ideal athlete named Rohan in the Karan Johar directorial, he captioned his post as In it to win it!! Let’s do this.

The movie also features Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff in the lead role and marks as the second sequel of the movie Student Of The Year, The first sequel starred featured Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra in the lead role and made them social media sensations!

Talking about star Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, there role in the movie has been kept under the wraps and the makers haven’t released any solo posters since then. Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday have already bagged their second and third movie while Student of The Year 2 is yet to release.

Tara Sutaria will be next seen in Marjaavan with Siddharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet, and Riteish Deshmukh. She will also be seen in RX 100 with debutant Ahan Shetty whereas on the other hand Ananya Panday will be next seen in Pati Patni Our Who with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

Student of the Year 2 has been directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar. The movie also stars Hollywood actor Will Smith, who will be seen in a special number.

