Student of the Year box-office collection Day 2: As one of the most anticipated movies has already hit the silver screens, people are reserving their tickets to enjoy it.

Student of the Year box-office collection Day 2: Student of The Year 2 was one of the most-awaited movies of the year which hit the silver screens on Friday. Capturing the weekend, the movie was expected to do wonders at the box-office. The trade analysts predicted it to have a good start Karan Johar’s ambitious project Student of the Year has continued its franchise with the release of the second part. The movie has a great buff on social media and people can’t stop talking about it. The second installment of Student of the Year franchise earned a good opening with Rs 12.06 crore and now, on the very second day, it climbed up to Rs 26.08 cr, which shows a good rise.

Starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, the movie is based on a high-school love trio with a lot of ambitions in eyes. The makers of the movie left no stones unturned to promote SOTY2 widely. Ahead of the film release, it gained a lot of popularity and people had high expectations from the debutants Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

Looking at the rise on the second day, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that Student of the Year lacks the appreciation for a solid jump. Adding to it, the expert said that the film’s business will be hit by the IPL 2019 Final which is scheduled for today. The collections for Day 3 might go a little down. Here’s the tweet by Taran Adarsh!

#StudentOfTheYear2 witnesses growth on Day 2, but lacks the appreciation for a solid jump… Mumbai, Delhi, NCR plexes performing better… #IPL2019Final today [Sun] will hit biz, evening onwards… Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr. Total: ₹ 26.08 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 12, 2019

As per the trade estimates by experts, Student Of The Year 2 has started off great. According to a few reports, trade analyst Akshaye Rathi had said that the sequel will be able to touch the collections of the first part. Taking into consideration the fact that the high-school based movie will attract young people more, including the age groups between 25-30 years. Under the banner of Dharma Productions, the movie will star two debutants and fresh faces, Tara Sutaria, and Ananya Panday, adding up to the level of excitement in fans.

