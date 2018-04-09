The shoot for Student Of The Year to start from the second week of April 2018 in Dehradun where designer Manish Malhotra is quite often spotted, Not only this, the designer keeps the fan updated through his social media posts. In fact, Tiger Shroff and Ananya Pandey were spotted together leaving for Dehradun to start the shooting if the upcoming movie set to hit the floors on November 23, 2018.

The shoot for the second installment of Student Of The Year is all set to start from Monday. Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra is quite often seen giving updates regarding the movie. He is already in Dehradun where the shooting is will take place from this week. Earlier this month, Tiger Shroff and Ananya Pandey were spotted leaving for Dehradun. The Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna director, Karan Johar took to Twitter to share his excitement for the new project. He wrote, “Walked into the old Dharma Productions office in Bandra! Got all nostalgic about the times in this solid space and this is what I saw! The three sparkling students! While the new ones are going on set tomorrow! SOTY will always be special to me.”

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director shared a picture of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra from Student Of The Year. Student Of The Year 2 will star the Bhaagi actor Tiger Shroff that will hit the floors on November 23, 2018. Produced by Karan Johar and directed by Punit Malhotra, the film will be made under Dharma Productions. Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles and Rishi Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Ronit Roy, Sahil Anand, Ram Kapoor and Farida Jalal in supporting roles was released on October 19, 2012.

Walked into the old Dharma Productions office in Bandra! Got all nostalgic about the times in this solid space and this is what I saw ! The 3 sparkling students ! While the new ones are going on set tomorrow! SOTY will always be special to me! pic.twitter.com/1m8lxLbQ4U — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 8, 2018

