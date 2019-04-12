Student of the Year trailer launch: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria starrer has come a step closer to its release. In a trailer launch event, the makers have dropped the official trailer video of the movie and the fans can't keep calm. Tiger Shroff along with the starlet have graced the event looking stunning as ever. Here's everything you need to know about the trailer launch event!

Student of the Year trailer launch: Karan Johar is back with the trio of his sexy students. The successful franchise of Karan Johar which did wonders at the box-office is now all set to release its second installment. Yes! Sequel of Student Of The Year is just a few steps away from the silver screen. Starring two debutants Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar is taking forward the franchise of Student of the Year. The first part also brought three talents to Bollywood- Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan who are now the superstars of the industry and now, it will again introduce two beauties Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria to the world of acting, glamour, and style!

From attracting the audience with Tiger Shroff’s chiseled body to creating a storm with gorgeous looks of Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, the makers have managed to gather a lot of buff for the movie. Yesterday, the team dropped few posters and looks on the internet which left fans in anticipation and now, they have gathered for the trailer launch of the movie. The announcement of trailer launch was made yesterday and going by it, the makers have assembled for the event today! While Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday look absolutely stunning, Tiger Shroff comes in his dapper attire! But first, take a look at the official trailer of the movie!

Now that the official trailer is out, the excitement in fans has doubled for the movie. While the first part was a massive success on box-office too and collected a lot of business, the second installment has raised the expectation level high. Student of the Year part 1 was released on October 19, 2012, and as soon as the makers announced that a sequel is planned, fans couldn’t keep calm!

