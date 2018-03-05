The first look poster of Gippy Grewal and Aditi Sharma starrer Subedar Joginder Singh was unveiled by the makers of the film on Monday. This movie is believed to depict Subedar’s professional and personal life and how he handled while serving his nation. The film has been helmed by Simerjit Singh who belongs to the same region of Moga where Subedar was born.

The first look poster of Gippy Grewal’s upcoming film Subedar Joginder Singh, which is a biopic based on the life, struggle, bravery and valour of a Subedar in Indian Army who achieved his martyrdom while fighting Chinese in Indo-China war of 1962. This movie is believed to depict Subedar’s professional and personal life and how he handled while serving his nation. The film stars Gippy Grewal and Aditi Sharma in lead roles and has been helmed by Simerjit Singh who belongs to the same region of Moga where Subedar was born.

In the poster, we see a brave Gippy Grewal in the battlefield holding a gun and fighting like a fearless hero. The look in his eyes shows how he is not going to give up no matter how tough the situation might get. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the first look poster of the much-awaited film and wrote, “Here’s the first look poster of #SubedarJoginderSingh… Stars Gippy Grewal… Simerjit Singh directs… 6 April 2018 release.”

Here's the first look poster of #SubedarJoginderSingh… Stars Gippy Grewal… Simerjit Singh directs… 6 April 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/K95qZ2q3aD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2018

The film is slated to release on April 6, 2018. This movie is said to be high budget film as the dialogues and picturisation is anticipated to be authentic to that in the era of 1962. The first schedule of the movie was shot in Suratgarh or Rajasthan which is nearly 100 km from the Indo-Pakistan border, to give a look of the pre-independence village of Punjab. This movie is believed to depict Subedar’s professional and personal life and how he handled while serving his nation.

