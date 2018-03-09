The trailer of filmmaker Simerjit Singh's much-awaited film Subedar Joginder Singh was finally released by the makers of the film on Friday and it is powerful, intriguing and intense. The film stars Gippy Grewal and Aditi Sharma in lead roles and will hit the theatres on April 9.

The trailer of the much-awaited war-drama titled Subedar Joginder Singh was unveiled on Friday by the makers of the film. The film, which stars Gippy Grewal and Aditi Sharma in main roles is a biopic based on the life of a Subedar in Indian Army who achieved his martyrdom while fighting Chinese in Indo-China war of 1962. The intriguing trailer shows the story of courage, bravery, leadership, and above all, the unconditional love for our motherland. It shows how a brave Subedar in the Indian army was known as a tough warrior and how his regiment could completely rely on him during the tough time of the Indo-China war.

Movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media site Twitter to share the trailer of the much-awaited film and wrote, ”Powerful… Trailer of #SubedarJoginderSingh… Stars Gippy Grewal… Simerjit Singh directs… 6 April 2018 release… #SubedarJoginderSinghTrailer.” The film is based on true events from the crucial Indo-China war and is helmed by filmmaker Simerjit Singh. The trailer also shows Subedar Joginder’s love life and how he sacrifices his family and leaves for war like a true Indian soldier. Joginder tells his wife how someone needs to go to the border to protect the nation and that she should be thankful to God that he chose him to fight for his country.

Powerful… Trailer of #SubedarJoginderSingh… Stars Gippy Grewal… Simerjit Singh directs… 6 April 2018 release… #SubedarJoginderSinghTrailer link: https://t.co/OqEQ6kX06K — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2018

The trailer depicts the story of how Subedar Joginder Singh, along with other Indian soldiers fought till his last breath to save his motherland. The film is slated to release on April 6 this year. Also, the director of the film, Simerjit Singh, belongs to the same region of Moga where Subedar was born.

