With #MeToo campaign entering India, several producers, actors, directors and musicians have been caught in the storm. Recently, actor Kate Sharma who had accused Taal director of sexual harassment, on Sunday, filed a police complaint against Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai at the Versova police station in Mumbai. In the complaint filed, the Bollywood actor and model claimed that Subhash Ghai forcibly tried to kiss. Meanwhile, reacting to the reports, Subhash Ghai said that his lawyers will take care of it.

In the complaint filed against Subhash Ghai, actor Kate Sharma said that the director had called her at his house on August 6. She added that at least five to six people were present at his home and he asked her to give him a massage. Kate Sharma said that after giving him a message, she went to wash her hands. While she was at the washroom, Subhash Ghai followed her and asked her to meet him at his room.

Actor Kate Sharma added that after she entered his room, he tried to force himself on her and tried to kiss her. Sharma further alleged that Subha Ghai threatened her and said that he will not launch her if she doesn’t spend the night with him.

Just a few hours after the reports of a police complaint being filed against Subhash Ghai surfaced, the filmmaker took to his Twitter handle and said that he is a great supporter of #MeToo movement. He added that he feels that there were some women who were trying to take undue advantage of this movement.

The director added that he feels sad that someone was trying to harm his reputation. He further claimed that the matter will be looked into by his lawyers.

