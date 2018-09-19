Bhojpuri queen Shubhi Sharma shared a very beautiful picture with Sambhavna Seth on Wednesday, September 19, on her official Instagram page, in which both were seen with Lord Ganesha's statue. The gorgeous picture revived the memories of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The duo earlier also grabbed headlines for posing together, but this time it was on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

A day earlier she posted another picture with her mother, wishing her a very Happy Birthday. In her post, she also wrote a sweet message, which read, “No one loves me more. No one understands me better. No one inspires me the way you do. love u mom.”

The young yet dynamic Shubhi Sharma has been featured in several Bhojpuri films such as Bairi Kangana 2, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se, Bhaiya Ke Sali Odhania Wali, Katta Tanal Dupatta Par.

She gained massive success after her phenomenal performance Chalni Ke Chaalal Dulha, in which she was featured with Pravesh Lal Yadav.

As many of the leading stars are quite active on social media, Subhi follows the same trait, in order to be connected with the audience.

The Bhojpuri queen has as many as 155k followers, and it her massive work and great fan following surely they are going to increase.

