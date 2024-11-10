‘Subservience’ Starring Megan Fox Hits Netflix: First Streaming Release

Megan Fox's sci-fi movie Subservience, exploring AI-driven androids, is making its streaming debut on Netflix in the US on December 5th, 2024, after a limited theatrical release in September.

Megan Fox’s new sci-fi movie, Subservience, has been generating buzz since its niche theater release in September 2024. From here, this thematic movie on AI-driven androids will premiere as a first time streaming exclusively for Netflix viewers across the United States. Find out what it’s all about about through Subservience, a new Netflix release dropping to the platform December 5th, 2024.

Plot of Subservience: AI Turns Unsettling in the Near Future

Megan Fox plays the role of Alice in the film Subservience. The movie, directed by Abhimanyu Munshi, talks about an AI-driven android created to assist a family in a near-future world in which AI robots have taken over. It creates a perfect storyline around Nick, who decides to invest in an AI bot when his wife Maggie falls ill and how things begin to get out of hand as Alice’s behavior spirals out of control.

She is accompanied by Michele Morrone, Madeline Zima, Matilda Firth, and Andrew Whipp. It is directed by S.K. Dale, who, after working with him on the 2021 thriller ‘Till Death, worked on this Fox project.

The film isn’t a box office smash but is sure to turn heads as Subservience. With Fox’s star power and its provocative marketing, the movie is sure to catch attention in the list of Netlix. With a mixed review of 5.2/10 on IMDb, the movie is sure to draw in viewers with its enticing visuals and intrigue in its plot when it gets released on the platform.

It’s worth noting, though the film will debut on Netflix in the United States and UK although regional availability may differ.

A Familiar Partnership: XYZ Films and Millenium Media

Subservience has been licensed to Netflix by XYZ Films and Millenium Media. The last projects that these two companies delivered to the streaming giant, and some that Netflix have produced as original pieces include Code 8: Part II and Run Rabbit Run in the case of Millenium Media. Havoc is what they have prepared for 2025.

Prepare for More Netflix Releases This December 2024

With Subservience joining its ranks in December, there is much more in store. For all of the latest updates and scoops on what is on Netflix and the releases this December, stay tuned to What’s on Netflix.

