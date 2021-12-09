Sumit Kapoor, alias Wise Advice, is one of the most famous YouTube streamers who has built a fortune both for himself and the crypto industry. As India's largest crypto-related YouTuber, entrepreneur and investor, he has provided a wealth of information on making money online.

YouTube is a fantastic medium for personal usages, such as video sharing with friends and family. People like viewing videos, which is why YouTube has performed well since its inception. The website has become a key centre for individuals of all ages, with over half a million subscribers. One can want to boost their company’s online profile; they’ll have a higher chance if one uses this video-based social network.

Sumit Kapoor, alias Wise Advice, is one of the most famous YouTube streamers who has built a fortune both for himself and the crypto industry. As India’s largest crypto-related YouTuber, entrepreneur and investor, he has provided a wealth of information on making money online. With his high-quality work, he concentrates on sharing his expertise. Sumit has been assisting in establishing this finance-related community since 2007 and has supplied them with easy-to-implement ways.

Based in Delhi, Sumit Kapoor is presently 31 years old. He discovered his passion for video creation and exchanged knowledge in various fields, including blockchain, cryptocurrency, bitcoins, crypto trading, forex, Freelancing, Fiverr, dropshipping, SEO, affiliate marketing, etc., other online money-making tips, and he hasn’t looked back since. His path, however, was not straightforward, as he had to face several obstacles in his work.

On the other hand, Sumit persisted in his hard work, and it ultimately paid off. He thinks that, despite all of life’s challenges, a person’s perspective distinguishes them and aids in their achievement. He makes unique YouTube videos to teach people how to make money online from home and how to put their ideas into action.

Sumit Kapoor has done a lot in his career as a YouTube guru, earning him much respect and affection from his admirers. He has garnered honours and praise for his accomplishment and a half-million subscribers. As an Indian YouTuber, he has ranked among the top 25 Binance referrals worldwide and the top five WazirX referrals in India. He was also nominated for the Binance Global Influencer of the Year award.

He presents himself so that his audience can quickly grasp what he’s saying and put it into practice. He is a guy who is passionate about educating millions of people and serving as a friend to keep them informed and bring value to their lives. Sumit’s ambitions as a streamer are to improve his abilities and knowledge, and he is eager to share what he has learned on his path from beginner to consultant. He hopes to provide some advice and recommendations to folks who are just making money online. He is not only accumulating a fortune but also assisting others in doing so.

Wise Advice’s primary goal is to assist individuals in earning money online and working for themselves rather than embracing a 9 to 5 job. He is doing his best to educate people about the many technologies accessible online for making money, emphasizing blockchain and cryptocurrencies in 2022. Truly, Sumit Kapoor is doing wonders as a crypto enthusiast in every way possible.