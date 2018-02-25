Legendary actress Sridevi passed away in Dubai on Saturday at the age of 54. Her demise has left the fans and entire Bollywood in shock.Another irony of her demise is the fact that Sridevi passed away on 24 February 2018 and her film Himmatwala released on 25 February 1983. If she was alive today we all would have been tweeting about how fabulous the film was. Himmatwala featured veteran actor Jeetendra and was a blockbuster.

The entire nation is in a state of shock after the sudden and unfortunate demise of veteran actress Sridevi. The Chandni of Bollywood passed away on Saturday—February 24 in Dubai where she suffered a cardiac arrest. The queen of Bollywood is known for delivering path-breaking performances in films like Chaalbaaz, Judaai, Sadma, Lamhe, English Vinglish, Himmatwala, among many others. Besides Bollywood, the actress has also contributed to Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam and Kannada film industry. The charming actress was also known for her spectacular dancing skills. Her death has indeed shaken Bollywood making this a black day for the industry.

Another irony of her demise is the fact that Sridevi passed away on 24 February 2018 and her film Himmatwala released on 25 February 1983. If she was alive today we all would have been tweeting about how fabulous the film was. Himmatwala featured veteran actor Jeetendra and was a blockbuster. It was #35YearsOfHimmatwala that was trending on Twitter before #Sridevi’s name started to take over the micro-blogging website. Yes, 35 years ago today one of Sridevi’s biggest blockbusters Himmatwala released.

ALSO READ: Top 10 iconic dialogues of legendary actress Sridevi

Himmatwala was produced by G Hanumantha Rao by Padmalaya Studios banner, presented by Krishna and directed by K. Raghavendra Rao. The film was one of the highest grosser of that time and marks one of the best performances of the actress. Himmatwala will remain as one of Sridevi’s entertaining films of all times. Sridevi was last seen in revenge-drama titled Mom in which her powerful performance was much appreciated by the critics as well as the audience.

ALSO READ: From Chandni to Judaai, here are the top movies of Sridevi

ALSO READ: Smriti Irani’s heartfelt tribute to Sridevi in a touching letter

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App