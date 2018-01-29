Soon after Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker criticised filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for glorifying Sati and Jauhar in his recent film titled Padmaavat, singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi took to Twitter to respond to the open letter written by Swara to the filmmaker.

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar on Saturday wrote an open letter to filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali where she criticized the director of glorifying Sati and Jauhar in his periodic drama Padmaavat which features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. However, Swara’s remarks did not go down with many people including singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who took to micro-blogging site Twitter and lashed out at the actress. On Sunday, Suchitra tweeted: “Funny that an actress who can play an erotic dancer/prostitute with such elan should feel like a vagina after watching a story of a pious queen. What standards are these …tch tch.”

Swara however wrote back to Krishnamoorthi saying, “Funny that people cannot get over the fact that a woman said Vagina! Funny that in a 2440 word article making fairly comprehensible arguments they only remember the word Vagina So… Vagina vagina vagina vagina vagina vagina..vagina vagina VAGINA!” Before the spat between the ladies began, Krsihnamoorthi had also tweeted that “arent’ these feminist debates on Padmaavat rather dumb? It’s a story ladies – not an advocacy of Jauhar for God’s sake. Find another battle for your cause – a real one at all. Not historical fiction.”

While ‘Padmavati’ is Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s third collaboration with Bhansali after Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani, this movie marks Shahid’s first movie with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The sets of the film, Padmavati were vandalised on a couple of occasions and Bhansali was even assaulted by a member of a Rajput organisation who believed that the filmmaker was distorting history by misrepresenting facts. Padamavati starring Deepika Padukone in Rani Padmini’s role, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh, Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Aditi Rao Hydari as Kamala Devi.