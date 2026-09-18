Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Reveals Mother Begged Her Not To Marry Shekhar Kapur: ‘She Held My Feet’

Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has opened up about her marriage to filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and revealed just how strongly her family opposed the relationship. In a recent interview with Hauterrfly’s The Male Feminist, Suchitra recalled that her mother was deeply concerned about her decision to marry Kapur, who was around 30 years older than her. “My mummy ne aise pair pakadke bola tha, please mat karo,” Suchitra said, recalling how her mother held her feet and pleaded with her not to go ahead with the marriage.

The actress said the age difference was one of the major reasons for her parents’ opposition. She also recalled that her family was uncomfortable with Kapur being older and already divorced at the time.

How Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Met Shekhar Kapur

Suchitra said she first saw Kapur when she was in Class 11, when he had come as a chief guest at her college. She recalled being fascinated by him at the time. She later met him again at the age of 18 after photographer Gautam Rajadhyaksha sent her to meet Kapur for a film project that was eventually never made. According to Suchitra, Kapur continued calling her and taking her out, while her sister strongly disapproved of the relationship. Despite her family’s objections, Suchitra remained determined to marry him.

Suchitra And Shekhar Kapur Married In 1999

Suchitra and Shekhar Kapur eventually married in 1999. They later welcomed their daughter, Kaveri Kapur, in 2001. However, the marriage did not last. The couple divorced in 2007, when Kaveri was six years old. They subsequently continued to co-parent their daughter.

Suchitra has previously spoken about how their relationship began falling apart early in the marriage. In an earlier interview, she said she had considered leaving but stayed after becoming pregnant with Kaveri.

‘You Don’t Have To Put Up With Anything Disrespectful’

Interestingly, Suchitra said her mother’s attitude changed when the marriage began facing problems. According to the actress, her mother later told her that she did not have to tolerate anything disrespectful and reminded her that she had her family’s support. Suchitra has also spoken about the difficulties surrounding her divorce and its impact on Kaveri. In a previous interview, she acknowledged that the separation was difficult for her daughter and said she wished she had handled some aspects of that period differently.

Today, Suchitra and Shekhar continue to co-parent Kaveri. Suchitra has described Kapur as a “vacation dad” while acknowledging his close bond with their daughter.