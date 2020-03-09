Sudhanshu Pandey will next be seen on Star Plus's show Anupamaa and he totally dedicates his role to his wife and all the house-makers. Check out the story below.

Everyone has their own reasons behind accepting a a particular role or working towards a particular script. Sudhanshu Pandey will be playing a normal, regular and typical husband in his upcoming show Anupamaa.

The reason why Sudhanshu chose to say yes to portraying Vanraj in the upcoming daily soap series of Star Plus. The series is remake of the Bengali series Sreemoyee and Rupali Ganguly will be playing Anupamaa in the serial, Sudhanshu will be playing the role of Anupama’s Husband.

Sudhanshu in an interview revealed that he has played various different roles on the small screen and this one would definitely be the most different one from them all and the audience would definitely love his work. He also said that he knew that he has to play this role since he heard the script of the show.

Speaking of the role, Sudhanshu also said that this role is a tribute to his wife and all the house-makers out there. Sudhanshu appreciated the way her wife takes care of his children and how all the women help their husband achieve their dreams and multitask.

The story of this new series on Star Plus revolves around Anupama, who out of love fulfills all the wishes of her family. For the ones she loves, she multitasks all the time and puts her family first.

The show will air from 16 March,2020. The show will telecast from 9 PM and the running time of the sow will be 20-22 minutes.

