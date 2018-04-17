Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Rahul Bhatt starrer Daas Dev has been postponed to April 27th to avoid a massive box office clash on April 20th. Earlier, the Sudhir Mishra's directorial was scheduled for a theatrical release alongside films like Omerta, Nanu Ki Jaanu, Beyond The Clouds and High Jack.

Sudhir Mishra’s directorial Daas Dev starring Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Rahul Bhat, which was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on April 20th, has been postponed to April 27th to get a cleaner window at the box office. The decision was taken by the makers of the film to avoid a massive box office clash with films like Rajkummar Rao starrer Omerta, Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa starrer Nanu Ki Janu, Ishaan Khatter’s debut film Beyond The Clouds and Sumeet Vyas’s High Jack.

Speaking about the decision to push back the release date, Daas Dev’s producer Sanjeev Kumar said in a statement, “I trust my release partners and believe they are doing a fabulous job at the back-end. We have a clutter-free date now and every producer makes a film with the anticipation of a dream run, so have I. It really takes a lot of guts to take a hard stance which both Storm Pictures and Shirngar films have displayed.” Daas Dev will be seen taking an interesting take on the 2002’s iconic film Devdas starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Revealing further details about the film, Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra told a leading daily, “I think it’s my right to use any work, everything is my heritage, so I can play with it as long as I admit it. I admit that I took Devdas, I took the three characters Dev, Paro, and Chandramukhi. As I was working, (William) Shakespeare intruded and I allowed him to, what could I do? Ultimately it became a film about power as it gets into the way of love. It became a reverse journey because if Devdas is a journey from a noble person to a ‘das,’ this is a journey from ‘das,’ a person who is a slave to his addictions and the dynastic ambitions of his family, to Dev.”

