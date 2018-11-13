Talking about his daughter Suhana's dusky complexion, Shah Rukh Khan said that he will honestly accept that his daughter is sanwli (dusky) but she is still the most beautiful and wonderful girl in the world and that no one can tell him otherwise!

Shah Rukh Khan is not only the box office king but is the heartthrob of the nation! He has fans across the globe and is called the King of Bollywood all thanks to his massive stardom! He has been entertaining us with his phenomenal work in Indian cinema for the past three decades and has also won millions of hearts with his warm personality, kind nature and never-say-die attitude! His speeches and talks are very motivational as well as inspirational and everyone can connect to him. When SRK speaks, it is straight from his heart and his recent interview is a perfect example of that.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is a complete family man and a proud daddy of three kids—Suhana, Aryan and AbRam, spoke about his life, being the brand ambassador of a fairness cream, and about his daughter Suhana’s dusky complexion in a recent interview. Talking about the controversies about him endorsing a fairness cream, SRK said that since he was never the most handsome or the tallest or the most attractive man and therefore he can never judge anyone on that aspect. He said that wherever he has reached in life has been because of his honesty and that he is an honest man with a normal life and a normal family. He further said that it is because of his stardom that people say he has become good looking and said that is it a joke or what that he suddenly became a poster boy.

Talking about his daughter Suhana’s dusky complexion, SRK said that he will honestly accept that his daughter is sanwli (dusky) but she is still the most beautiful and wonderful girl in the world and that no one can tell him otherwise!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More