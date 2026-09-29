‘He Wanted To Sleep With Me’: Suhana Khan On Casting Couch, Intimate Scenes And What Really Happens Behind The Camera

Suhana Khan has spoken out about her time in the entertainment business, where she shared how an alleged casting couch story occurred and the actual filming of intimacy scenes in OTT films.

The actress, who has acted in OTT movies and is also a theater artiste, spoke about the topic in a podcast session with Piyush Bhutani. She mentioned that although intimacy scenes look very natural on screen, what really happens behind the camera is very different from that.

Suhana Khan Reveals Her Casting Couch Experience

According to Suhana, she has also been through a casting couch experience. However, she was clear on the fact that she was not subjected to a casting couch episode by a high-profile individual from the industry. As per her account, there was a man in his fifties who approached her with a compromise deal following the discussion of an entire project.

She revealed that he told her what she could do for him after he mentioned that he had done a lot for her. She asked him directly what he wanted as she could not figure out his indirect approach. She soon realized that the man wanted her to sleep with him. She rejected his proposal outright. She also spoke about how people in the industry perceive her, saying she is considered rude because she is direct about her choices.

What Really Happens During Intimate Scenes?

Suhana also addressed another aspect of her work that often attracts public curiosity — intimate scenes. She explained that such scenes are performed according to the director’s instructions. She said female crew members are present on set to ensure that actresses remain comfortable during the shoot.

According to Suhana, channel and production representatives can also be present during these sequences. Her point was that intimate scenes are filmed in a professional environment rather than being private moments between two actors.

Do Actors Actually Enjoy Intimate Scenes?

Further, Suhana brought up the point of how actors could just get lost in the scene. Suhana stated that if actors acted like that when shooting such scenes, the working environment was bound to be quite different. Her statements highlight the difference between what the audience sees on screen and what takes place during the filming of those scenes.

The intimate scenes are becoming increasingly planned and choreographed on professional film sets. The discussions in the industry about the role of intimacy coordinators have put emphasis on the importance of consent, boundaries, and safety during the shooting of those scenes.

Therefore, Suhana’s statements reveal two aspects of the OTT industry – the pressures associated with casting that some performers are facing and the organized environment behind the scenes which may seem spontaneous on screen.

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