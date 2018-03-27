Shah Rukh Khan's Suhana Khan might not have made her big Bollywood entry but the diva is already a star in making and enjoys a huge social popularity. In her latest pictures, the next gen star can be seen giving major summer goals as she hit the pool with her friend in a bikini. Recently, Suhana's mother Gauri Khan revealed that the diva will soon be featuring in a magazine.

Shah Rukh Khan’s darling daughter Suhana Khan might not have hit the Bollywood industry, but she is already a social media sensation. From Bollywood parties to red carpets, the star kid flaunts her style with utmost grace and persona. Even though her social media accounts are private, Suhana’s fan army finds one way or the other to get access to the diva’s exclusive pictures. In her latest photos going viral on the Internet, Suhana can be seen giving major summer goals as she hits the pool with her friend in a bikini.

In the photo, while Suhana can be seen posing in a black and white bikini with her hair swept back to the perfection, her friend can be seen striking a pose with her sunglasses. Earlier this month, Gauri Khan at Hello! Hall of fame awards announced that Suhana soon would be taking her first step in the glamour industry. “Suhana will be shooting for a magazine, I don’t want to reveal the name, and that’s the most exciting thing I am looking forward to,” she said.

Speaking about his daughter’s passion for acting and Bollywood aspirations, Shah Rukh Khan had earlier told a leading daily, “Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She’s extremely good on stage; I’ve seen her performances. She’s admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry. But my point is simple – you need to complete your education before doing anything. That’s the only thing I have told my children. Otherwise, they are free to be in the film industry, not be in it and do whatever they like. I will be supportive of whatever they want to do.” Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in his upcoming Zero with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

