Bollywood is already drooling over the beautiful star kids Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor. While the audience can't wait to see them sizzle on the silver screen, they keep sharing a glimpse of their life on social media. A recent video of these three beauties is breaking the internet where Suhana Khan, Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor can be seen making faces from a mobile app.

Bollywood’s upcoming beauties, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Suhana Khan are having a gala time chilling with each other. We all know that Shah Rukh Khan’s loving daughter Suhana Khan has become one of the most favorite star kids and is gaining huge popularity in India. The B-town is welcoming all these gorgeous young ladies and the audience can’t wait to watch them all on screen. After Taimur, Suhana Khan is one of the most followed kid by paparazzi and appears on magazine covers every next day.

Undoubtedly, the three ladies are ultra-glamorous and beautiful. Recently, a video of them went viral on the internet where Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Suhana Khan can be seen making funny faces with the help of a mobile application. The bond between the three of the star kids is quite good until now and they often leave everyone awestruck with their hot and sexy photos. Very often, these three are caught together by the paparazzi having a gala time and even get spotted at the Bollywood parties.

Here’s the latest video!

Suhana Khan has not yet entered Bollywood but she knows how to top headlines every now and then. Recently, a photo of her from a Romeo Juliet play was surfacing on the internet. While the audience is quite excited to see Suhana Khan on-screen, it is not going to happy very soon. Whenever Shah Rukh Khan is asked the same question about his daughter, he always replies saying that his daughter will enter Bollywood but only after she finishes her studies.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More