Bollywood's next gen-star Suhana Khan, who is currently holidaying in France with her family, is stealing hearts with her photos that have taken the social media with a massive storm. From posing in a brown bikini to looking breathtaking in a pink striped jumpsuit, the diva looks Bollywood-ready in her latest photos.

It’s a holiday time for the Bollywood starlets! From little Nawab Taimur enjoying his holidays in London, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor stepping in the pool in New York to Shah Rukh Khan’s stunning daughter Suhana Khan having the time of her life in France, the photos from their exotic vacation take the internet with a storm, owing to their massive popularity. Looking at the latest photos from Suhana’s glamorous vacation, that have gone viral on the social media, the next gen star looks absolutely ready to hit the big screen.

In the first photo, Suhana Khan can be seen striking a pose in a brown bikini paired with sunglasses. Along with Suhana, her little brother AbRam Khan looks absolutely adorable in the arms of their family friend and is oozing cuteness in a black and blue beachwear pants. In another photo, Suhana is stealing hearts as she poses in a pink striped jumpsuit styled with a sling bag, sunglasses and a hint of pink tint on her lips.



According to latest reports, Suhana will be gracing the cover of leading fashion magazine Vogue for its August issue. While we are sure of the fact that the diva is going to steal hearts with her spectacular looks, we are yet to discover whether the magazine shoot will pave the path for Suhana in the Bollywood industry, just like her contemporaries- Ananya Panday who will be making her debut with Student of the year 2, Sara Ali Khan in Kedarnath and Simmba and Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak.

While Suhana Khan keeps breaking the internet with her stunning photos, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan turned heads earlier this week as he made an appearance at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s star-studded engagement ceremony along with his beautiful mother Gauri Khan.



