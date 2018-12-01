Suhana Khan Instagram post: Shah Rukh Khan has shared a photograph on Instagram where he has praised his daughter Suhana Khan's performance as Juliet in a play based on Romeo Juliet at Ardingly College. He shared a heartfelt note on Instagram on November 29, 2018.

Shah Rukh Khan who is busy in promoting his upcoming movie Zero recently took some time out of his busy schedule to attend his daughter Suhana Khan’s play at London’s Ardingly College based on Romeo and Juliet. King Khan got emotional after watching the performance of Suhana and took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note on November 29, 2018. In the post, he has praised the whole team of the dramatic play for their exceptional performances and mentioned that it was a wonderful experience. Soon after his post, the comments section was bombarded with compliments.

Till now this post has received, 616,700 likes. In the photograph, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen pecking a kiss on Suhana Khan’s cheeks. This photograph is a pleasant sight to behold to define a perfect father-daughter relationship.

Suhana Khan is currently finishing her final term at Ardingly College. Shah Rukh Khan is quite active on social media and he frequently updates on social media with his daughter’s photographs.

Recently, Suhana Khan made her debut on a magazine cover with Vogue’s August issue. Suhana Khan is quite popular on Instagram. Every now and then, her photograph takes the Internet by storm.

Shah Rukh Khan will be appearing in the upcoming movie Zero, which features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Directed by Anand L Rai, SRK essays a role of a vertically challenged man’s love story with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Zero is all set to release on December 21.

