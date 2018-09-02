Shah Rukh Khan’s darling daughter Suhana Khan’s photographs on social media have always been a sight to behold. On Sunday, we’ve come across with a yet another set of photos from the fan page of the young lady. Suhana can be seen all dolled up for the launch of a new fashion brand MxS world.
In the photograph, Suhana is seen accompanying her mother Gauri Khan. Donning a half shoulder sequined star ruffle top, she looks gorgeous as ever. While Gauri Khan in sequined cargo pants. Suhana preferred to keep her loose. She matched her outfit with a pair of silver stilettos.
We are simply awestruck by these photographs and can’t take our eyes off this beautiful photograph of mother-daughter.
Suhana had also become a face of the magazine cover of Vogue. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in those photographs. Check out her some photographs, in case you missed it.
Fashion designer Monisha Jaising and Shweta Bachchan Nanda have collaborated again to present a new affordable luxury fashion brand titled MxS world.