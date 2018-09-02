Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's photographs have always a garnered a lot of attention. Recently, Suhana attended the launch of new fashion brand MxS with her mother Gauri Khan. She looks beautiful in every photo and you simply can't take your eyes off this young lady.

Suhana Khan looks stunning in the latest photographs

Shah Rukh Khan’s darling daughter Suhana Khan’s photographs on social media have always been a sight to behold. On Sunday, we’ve come across with a yet another set of photos from the fan page of the young lady. Suhana can be seen all dolled up for the launch of a new fashion brand MxS world.

In the photograph, Suhana is seen accompanying her mother Gauri Khan. Donning a half shoulder sequined star ruffle top, she looks gorgeous as ever. While Gauri Khan in sequined cargo pants. Suhana preferred to keep her loose. She matched her outfit with a pair of silver stilettos.

My gorgeous lady❤️ A post shared by SUHANIAN (Suhana's Fans❤) (@suhanakhanx) on Sep 1, 2018 at 10:03am PDT

We are simply awestruck by these photographs and can’t take our eyes off this beautiful photograph of mother-daughter.

Suhana had also become a face of the magazine cover of Vogue. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in those photographs. Check out her some photographs, in case you missed it.

Fashion designer Monisha Jaising and Shweta Bachchan Nanda have collaborated again to present a new affordable luxury fashion brand titled MxS world.

